Beer brewing company offers to pay one year of rent for fans

(CNN) Keystone Light is offering to pay your rent for one year.

The Molson Coors product is kicking off a new marketing campaign to give a years rent to 13 Keystone light fans.

The company says it’s trying to win over young drinkers who likely need financial security.

Sweepstakes winners will get the free rent in the form of a 12-thousand dollar check.

The giveaway runs through the end of September and can be entered on its website or through Snapchat.

For more details on how to enter the sweepstakes click on the following link: https://www.millercoors.com/av?url=https://www.millercoors.com/