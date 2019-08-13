Dunkin’ Donuts announces release of seasonal treats

(CNN) — While we’re dealing with the summer heat, one coffee chain is already thinking ahead to the fall.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced the release of its seasonal treats like apple cider donuts and munchkins and the cinnamon sugar pumpkin signature latte.

The official release date is August 21, 2019 but eight cities are scheduled to start a week early, where they will begin re-branding as “pumpkin'” instead of “Dunkin”.

Dunkin’ hasn’t revealed the participating locations yet.