Nike announces new sneaker subscription club for kids

(CNN) — Monday the sneaker company Nike launched its new Nike Adventure Club a sneaker subscription for kids.

The new program allows for three monthly subscription options for parents to choose from.

Four pairs of sneakers a year for $20 dollars a month, $30 dollars a month for six pairs, and as much as $50 bucks a month for up to 12 pairs of shoes.

Nike says its trying to target families in rural areas and suburbs, making it easier for them to shop in places where it may take too long to travel to a store.

To find out more about how you can join the club you can click in the Nike Adventure Club link provided HERE