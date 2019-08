Officials say one person hit by train near Calhoun and Williams St.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) According to the Columbia Fire Department, officials responded after a person was hit by a train in the area of Calhoun and Williams Street.

Authorities say it happened after 8 a.m. Firefighters helped to get the patient transported by EMS. At this point, there is no word on the condition of the victim.

Officials say one person hit by train near Calhoun and Williams St. Courtesy: Twitter/@ColaFire

Officials say one person hit by train near Calhoun and Williams St. Courtesy: Twitter/@ColaFire

Officials say one person hit by train near Calhoun and Williams St. Courtesy: Twitter/@ColaFire