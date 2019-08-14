Senator Lindsey Graham touts “Red Flag” bill during GOP dinner

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — Senator Lindsey Graham spoke about his “Red Flag” bill Wednesday night in Newberry.

The U.S. Senator made his return to the Palmetto state as the featured speaker at the Newberry Republican Party dinner.

If passed, the bill would give law enforcement the ability to restrict access to firearms to those who pose a violent threat. The senator talked briefly about his efforts to push the bill through Congress and how believes he has bi-partisan support for a proposal from Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.