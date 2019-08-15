Amazon starts program to donate unsold merchandise

(CNN) — Amazon says it will try to put some of its unsold merchandise to good use.

The company says it will start donating the items that did not sell – or were returned. It will be done through a new program called “Fulfillment by Amazon donations,” which will operate in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Until now, third-party sellers could choose whether they wanted unsold items returned to them, or thrown away. But the new program gives them the option to have the items donated.

Amazon will roll out the program in September.