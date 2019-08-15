Fireflies announce 2020 schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In conjunction with the South Atlantic League, the Columbia Fireflies have officially released their schedule for the 2020 season. Opening day is set for Thursday, April 9 which will mark the fifth season of Fireflies baseball at Segra Park.

2020 Columbia Fireflies Schedule

Columbia begins the year with seven straight games at home, four against the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) and three against the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox).

“Our staff has worked tirelessly in preparation for the fifth season of Fireflies baseball,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “While we are still 238 days away from the start of the 2020 season, our fans around the Midlands will be delighted to know it may be the most exciting season yet.”

The Fireflies play a 140-game schedule in the South Atlantic League with 70 home games played at Segra Park – the 2018 South Atlantic League’s Best Playing Surface and 2016 Ballpark Digest Ballpark of the Year. Check out the highlights of the 2020 home schedule:

Home on July 4

12 Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays™

11 BlueCross BlueShield #LiveFearless SC Fridays

11 Saturday night games

11 Splash Sundays

Fans have more chances than ever before to spend their weekends enjoying Fireflies games at Segra Park. The 2020 schedule features the most weekend games (Thursday-Sunday) ever scheduled.

The Fireflies will also play home games on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10 vs. Charleston) and Independence Day (Saturday, July 4 vs. Hickory) in 2020. For the first time in Fireflies history, the club’s Fourth of July celebration – featuring the Midlands’ most spectacular fireworks show – falls on a Saturday.

Game times and the 2020 promotional schedule will be announced in the fall.