Kayakers “lucky to be alive” after Alaska glacier collapse

(CNN) – Two kayakers got the thrill and the scare of a lifetime in Alaska this week.

Andrew Hooper and Josh Bastyr were kayaking along Spencer Glacier near Anchorage when they heard a cracking noise.

The glacier then collapsed into the water sending a massive wave of water and ice chunks towards them.

The two men are then heard saying they were both lucky to be alive.