SC man arrested after assault at boat landing, sexual battery of woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing charges following an arrest by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of U.S. Marshals on Friday night.

Authorities said that on June 16, Trenton Jermaine Walker accused a woman of cheating on him.

According to officials, Walker then drove the victim to the Sol Legare boat landing where he pulled her from the vehicle and began punching and kicking her.

Investigators said the two then rode back to another location, with Walker continuing to physically assault the victim while he drove.

Once at another location, authorities stated that the victim refused to participate in sexual activity with Walker. According to an affidavit, Walker then got on top of the woman and began choking her.

The document continued by stating, “He then told her that he would just have to rape her.”

Officials said Walker engaged in sexual battery with the victim and refused to bring her home until the next morning.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, which included pain on her left temple, swelling on her arm, and a cut to her hand.

On Friday, Walker was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and assault and battery in the first degree.

He was issued a total bond of $125,000.