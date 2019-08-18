Buttigieg and Klobuchar campaign in the Lowcountry

by Rachel Ellis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic Presidential hopefuls made their way to the Lowcountry on Saturday. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar made appearances in the Charleston area in preparation for the major campaigning season.

Senator Klobuchar spent the afternoon in Mount Pleasant, where she met with locals for afternoon refreshments. For Buttigieg, he spoke at a town hall organized by the College of Charleston.

Buttigieg said he is focused on winning South Carolina in order to move forward successfully.

“We now have dozens of organizers on the ground and we will be continuing to scale that operation quickly, to make it possible over the next six or so months, to get that kind of traction that is needed to actually win,” stated Buttigieg.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg both hit hot button topics during their Saturday campaigning. A push for gun reform and climate change were both addressed.

“We are one America and we need to bring people together. We saw that at Emanuel church with the outpouring after the horror. People, black, white, coming together. This is just wrong. Let’s do something about gun safety,” said Klobuchar.

When speaking on environmental issues, Buttigieg brought Charleston directly into the conversation.

“This is not a theoretical issue. I don’t have to tell Charleston this. This is upon us, sea level rising, coastal cities,” said Buttigieg.

In response to the local Democratic candidate visits, Republican National Committee spokesperson, Joe Jackson, said, “Pete Buttigieg hasn’t spent much time in South Carolina, but his return to the Palmetto state will come with a much-needed wake up call.”

The South Carolina Republican Party Chairman, Drew McKissick, also released a statement regarding Klobuchar’s visit. He said, “Amy Klobuchar is not the Midwest moderate that she pretends to be. In fact, she supports the same extreme, divisive policies as her fellow Democrat candidates.”