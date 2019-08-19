Gamecock men’s basketball unveils new jerseys for 2019-20 season

The South Carolina men’s basketball team is entering its new season with some new threads. The team released a video on Monday revealing some revamped jerseys for the upcoming season.

According to the team’s twitter account, these new jerseys feature a tighter, crisper look with adjusted stripes on the shoulders and shorts, and updates to the team’s traditional garnet, white, and black color scheme.

Things are taking off around here ????✈️ #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/mH5k12K2Up — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) August 19, 2019

South Carolina has yet to reveal its full schedule for the 2019-20 season, but the Gamecocks’ first announced game will be Nov. 10 when they host Wyoming.