Gamecock men’s basketball unveils new jerseys for 2019-20 season
The South Carolina men’s basketball team is entering its new season with some new threads. The team released a video on Monday revealing some revamped jerseys for the upcoming season.
According to the team’s twitter account, these new jerseys feature a tighter, crisper look with adjusted stripes on the shoulders and shorts, and updates to the team’s traditional garnet, white, and black color scheme.
South Carolina has yet to reveal its full schedule for the 2019-20 season, but the Gamecocks’ first announced game will be Nov. 10 when they host Wyoming.