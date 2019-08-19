Texas murder suspect arrested in Charleston County accused of killing own sister

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCIV) — U.S. Marshals and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested early Monday morning a man wanted in Texas on a murder charge.

After conducting surveillance, deputies and marshals arrested David B. Conditt, 58, around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Limehouse Boat Landing on Johns Island, according to an announcement from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Conditt was asleep on the dock at the busy boat landing when authorities surrounded and arrested him, the DOJ says.

Federal marshals say Conditt was wanted by the Haltom City Police Department in Tarrant County, Texas, for the murder of his own twin sister.

Investigators say Conditt beat and stabbed his sister to death at her home following an altercation on August 15

Conditt was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center pending his extradition back to Texas.