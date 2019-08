A 125-year-old dime just sold for more than a million dollars

(CNN) – A 125-year-old dime has sold for more than a million dollars.

It’s a 1894-s Barber Dime. It’s only one of only 24 ever made and only nine are known to still exist.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries says the coin sold at auction last week for $1,320,000.

In 2016 another 1894-s dime sold to an anonymous buyer for almost two million dollars.