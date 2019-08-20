Coroner identifies 19-year-old pedestrian struck in roadway on 1-20

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died after being struck by a semi-trailer following a multiple vehicle collision that occurred on I-20 E.

Maliyah Smith, 19, of Georgia was pronounced dead at a local hospital due to her sustained injures.

Smith was driving a stolen vehicle, which was rendered disabled after she collided with several other vehicles on Tuesday morning.

Following the collision, Smith reportedly ran out onto the interstate where she attempted to jump onto a moving semi-trailer.

Smith was struck when she fell under the trailer.

TRAFFIC ALERT – A collision on I-20 eastbound near U.S. 1/Augusta Road has all lanes closed.