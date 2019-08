Troopers: Pedestrian struck in roadway on 1-20, traffic blocked

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Traffic is blocked on I-20 East at the 59 mile marker due to a crash, say SC Troopers.

According to the Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck in the roadway and transported by EMS to an area hospital with Life threatening injuries.

Troopers say to expect delays while crews work to clear the roadway.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.