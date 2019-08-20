Engage Culture Weekend 2019

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Gospel recording artist Pastor Travis Greene and his wife Dr. Jackie Greene talk about one of the Midland’ biggest gospel events of the year.

For information click here for tickets click here

From Friday August 23rd to Sunday August 25th, Columbia can expect three star studded events:

Friday – Celebrity Basketball Game

5 a.m. at Drew Wellness

Saturday- Ladies Brunch with Heather Lindsey

11 a.m at the Hall (Senate’s end)

7 p.m Worship Encounter at Columbia Metropolitan Center

Sunday- Forward City Church Anniversary

11 a.m at Columbia Metropolitan Center

Headliners include: Pastor Travis Greene, Dr. Jackie Greene, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobb, Heather Lindsey, DeVon Franklin,William McDowell and more.