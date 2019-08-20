Engage Culture Weekend 2019

Sierra Artemus,

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Gospel recording artist Pastor Travis Greene and his wife Dr. Jackie Greene talk about one of the Midland’ biggest gospel events of the year.

For information click here  for tickets click here 

From Friday August 23rd to Sunday August 25th, Columbia can expect three star studded events:

Friday – Celebrity Basketball Game

              5 a.m. at Drew Wellness

Saturday- Ladies Brunch with Heather Lindsey

       11 a.m at the Hall (Senate’s end)

         7 p.m Worship Encounter  at Columbia Metropolitan Center

          Sunday-  Forward City Church Anniversary

                  11 a.m at Columbia Metropolitan Center

Headliners include: Pastor Travis Greene, Dr. Jackie Greene, Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobb, Heather Lindsey, DeVon Franklin,William McDowell and more.

