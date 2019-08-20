Gamecocks unveil 2019-20 non-conference schedule

By: Will Rioux

The Gamecocks men’s basketball team revealed its non-conference schedule Tuesday.

South Carolina is set to face 13 non-conference teams before they gear up for SEC play in late December, which features teams like in-state rival Clemson and defending national champions, Virginia. The Gamecocks will kick off the season at home against North Alabama on Nov. 6.

Head coach Frank Martins’ club is scheduled for eight home games this non-conference with six of those being at home to open the season.

“Once again we are excited about the non-conference schedule that we have put together,” Martin said. “Our team will be challenged by postseason tournament teams in games on the road, on neutral courts and at home. There is a buzz in town about our team and we can’t wait to see our great fans at Colonial Life Arena supporting these young men. The schedule will once again prepare us for how good we have to be to challenge for our ultimate goal, an SEC championship.”

With a tough non-conference schedule, there are always tough road games to be played. The Gamecocks will travel to Mexico to compete in the Cancun Challenge after completing their six home game stretch. Those matchups include Wichita State and the winner of the Northern Iowa and the famous press defense of West Virginia. Rounding out the end of their slate will be a true road test in Charlottesville, Virginia to face the defending national champions.

The Gamecocks will be finishing up the end of their non-conference schedule at home against Stetson on Dec. 30. Information on this season’s SEC play will be released soon.

2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 6, North Alabama

Nov. 10, Wyoming

Nov. 15, Cleveland State

Nov. 19, Boston University (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 22, Gardner-Webb (Cancun Challenge, Columbia, S.C.)

Nov. 26, Wichita State (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Nov. 27, West Virginia/Northern Iowa (Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico)

Dec. 1, George Washington

Dec. 4, at UMass

Dec. 8, Houston

Dec. 15, at Clemson

Dec. 22, at Virginia

Dec. 30, Stetson

Home games in bold