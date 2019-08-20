Taste of Charleston cancels return after 2-year hiatus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taste of Charleston organizers are canceling its fall planned return.

The Post and Courier reports organizers struck the food-sampling event from the culinary calendar, citing a “lack of excitement in the air to carry it further.”

The event went on hiatus in 2017, following a 36-year run. Organizers had said they would use the time off to find a new venue and recruit new participants. But Lowcountry Hospitality Association president John Keener says the Charleston Restaurant Foundation ultimately decided to cancel the Oct. 13 event in order to focus on the annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival, which is scheduled Jan. 26, 2020.

Keener says it’s possible Taste of Charletson may re-emerge as a program within another festival.

Taste of Charleston drew about 5,000 attendees in its last year.