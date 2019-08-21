Dick’s Sporting Goods considers ending gun sales

(CNN) — Dick’s Sporting Goods is considering putting an end to selling guns at its stores.

The company said it will study the impact on overall sales and complete a review sometime this month.

Earlier this year, the sporting good store dialed back on the number of stores that sell hunting equipment.

This isn’t the first time Dick’s would have changed its gun sale policy. Two weeks after the Parkland shooting back in 2018, Dick’s stopped selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines, both of which have been used frequently in mass shootings.