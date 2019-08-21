Newberry offense looks to keep pace with defense in 2019

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) — In order for the Newberry Wolves to get back to the championship form they reached in 2016, they need their offense to step up and match the elite level of production from their defense.

The Wolves are coming off of back-to-back 5-6 seasons in the South Atlantic Conference despite boasting the best defensive unit in the conference.

Newberry led the SAC in total yards allowed per game (285) and points allowed per game (17.3) in 2018, but also finished sixth in total yards on offense per game (348.7) and points scored per game (20.9)

For senior defensive end Keito Jordon, remaining at the top of the SAC is one of the driving forces pushing him as the season comes closer.

“It gives us a goal to push for,” said Jordon. “We set the standard real high last year, and this team is working hard and coming together.”

The Wolves’ offense has shown plenty of flashes in the last two seasons, even if the record might not reflect it. Head coach Todd Knight thinks this is the year that his team’s offense matches the elite level of the defense.

“If there’s any indication so far through camp, I think the offense is answering the bell, I really do,” said Knight. “I’m extremely happy with what I’m seeing… the run game is really coming around and the maturity level at the quarterback spot has really risen.”

Sophomore quarterback Dre Harris knows much of the responsibility on offense rests on his shoulders, but he’s ready to make this team a threat on both sides of the ball.

Newberry opens up its 2019 campaign on Sept. 5 when the Wolves travel to North Greenville University to take on the Crusaders.