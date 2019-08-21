SC Election Commission rolls out new website ahead of 2020 election

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There is less than a year before the First in the South Primaries, and just more than a year left before voters hit the polls for the Presidential election of 2020.

In addition to rolling out new upgraded voting machines to increase ballot accuracy, which Voters are expected to see soon . The State Election Commission has also unveiled an updated website.

Today, Wednesday August 21st the Election Commission posted the new website for http://scVOTES.org

Officials say visitors to the upgraded website will have a new look but residents will still be able to access all of the same features and content as the previous site.

In addition to an updated look, officials with the Election Commission say the new site is more secure, more accessible, and easier for administrators as well as the the public to use.

Click here to visit the new scVOTES.org.