Study: Air pollution linked to increase in early death

(CNN) — For the analysis, researchers looked at nearly 700 cities in two dozen countries and regions from 1986 through 2015 — they concluded that areas with higher levels of air pollution had an increase in deaths linked to exposure to inhalable and fine particles.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, particle pollution is the mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air — it comes in the form of dirt, dust, soot or smoke.

A professor of primary care at Queen Mary University of London says of the study: “The authors provide the strongest evidence yet that target air pollution levels are set too high.”

The researchers say it’s one of the largest international studies to look at the short-term impact of pollution as a cause of death.

The study was published in Wednesday’s New England Journal of Medicine.