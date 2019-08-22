Boeing hiring hundreds of temporary workers to care for grounded jets

(CNN) – Boeing says it will hire hundreds of temporary workers, to take care of its 737 Max jet.

The company says many of its best selling jets have been stored at Moses Lake in the state of Washington.

The new hires will include various types of aircraft technicians and mechanics.

Their job will be to support the planes on the ground and help get them back in the air when the grounding is lifted.

The planes were grounded after two crashes overseas that killed more than 300 people.