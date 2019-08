Former police officer charged after taking nude video of a woman, deputies say

CENTRAL, S.C. — A former police officer is facing charges after spying and taking video of a woman while she was changing clothes, according to an arrest warrant.

Mark Anthony Bolden, 54, is charged with pepping tom, eavesdropping or pepping.

Bolden then stored the video’s on his laptop computer without knowledge of the victim, according to police.

Bolden was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.