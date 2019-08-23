Police searching for person of interest involved in car break-ins in Camden

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Camden Police Department is searching for a person of interest involved in vehicle break-ins going throughout Camden and potentially other areas.

It was reported that early Thursday morning between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. two guns and two vehicles were stolen, according to police.

If you can identify this person or have any other information, call 1-888-CRIME-SC

