Police searching for person of interest involved in car break-ins in Camden

Quintara Hatten,

Police searching for this person of interest involved in vehicle break-ins / Camden PD

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Camden Police Department is searching for a person of interest involved in vehicle break-ins going throughout Camden and potentially other areas.

It was reported that early Thursday morning between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. two guns and two vehicles were stolen, according to police.

If you can identify this person or have any other information, call 1-888-CRIME-SC

RELATED: Police searching for suspects after vehicles, items were stolen in local neighborhood

Categories: Kershaw, Local News, News

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts