‘Project Ready ‘ hopes to teach area youth pitfalls of risky behavior

At Prisma Health–Midlands, we believe that since risk-taking is a natural part of adolescence, our youth need the opportunity to see the consequences of their choices.

That’s exactly what a project is aimed at doing through the iniative, Project READY (Realistic Education about Dying Young), a reality-based injury prevention program, will help expose young adults their parents and young adults ages 13-21 to the Prisma Health Richland Hospital’s Level I Trauma Center and the physical and emotional outcomes of risk-taking behaviors and traumatic injury.

During a Project READY session, participants will:

Talk with trauma surgeons and Emergency Room doctors · Touch and feel the real equipment used to treat injuries in the operating room

· Interact with physical, occupational, and speech therapists and experience firsthand the daily challenges experienced by injured trauma patients

Presentation topics include risk behaviors that lead to traumatic injury such as gun violence, domestic violence, distracted driving, reckless driving, driving under the influence, alcohol and substance use, and methods to prevent and protect ourselves from injury, such as weapons safety, seat belt use and helmet use.

2019-20 Project READY Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Saturday Dec. 7, 2019

Saturday, April 4, 2020

All sessions will be held at the Prisma Health Richland Hospital auditorium, 5 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, South Carolina, 8 a.m.–1 p.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.