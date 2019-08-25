Kamala Harris takes part in South Carolina black pride events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Kamala Harris spent a couple of days in South Carolina amid her presidential run.

On Friday, Harris attended black pride events in the Columbia area. She participated in a happy hour at Gold Den with actress and activist Erika Alexander on Friday.

On Saturday, she was tabling at the Black Pride Cultural Arts and Wellness Festival. That took place at Forest Lake Park.

Harris is among several Democrats who make up a crowded field vying for the party’s nomination.