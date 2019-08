8 SC districts initially ask for $210 million in merger aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Eight school districts in South Carolina are asking for more than $200 million in state aid to consolidate into four districts.

According to the Charleston Post and Courier, that is four times the amount allotted by lawmakers.

The consolidating districts are guaranteed to split $12.5 million.

The districts applying for consolidation are in Bamberg, Barnwell, Clarendon, and Hampton counties.