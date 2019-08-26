Car blocking roadway leads deputies to arrest man with drugs, weapons

WILLIE-THOMPSON Willie Thompson / Source: OCSO

drug-photo-20001 Source: OCSO

Source: OCSO





ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — A Holly Hill man is charged with narcotics and weapons violation after a patrol car turned up a vehicle blocking a road, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie Jerome Thompson, 24, is charged with distribution of cocaine, trafficking cocaine of more than 100 grams, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Ops deputies began searching “hot spots” in the eastern part of the county Sunday around 5 p.m. after completing another assignment.

Patrolling Rush Street near Holly Hill, deputies noticed a vehicle blocking nearby Barnes Street. After observing the vehicle and its occupant for a while, deputies moved in on the area.

Thompson was taken into custody after K-9 Gus indicated there were possible narcotics in the Honda vehicle.

Ravenell said investigators put Gus inside the vehicle where he located a camouflage bag that was later determined to contain 292 grams of marijuana, 102 grams of cocaine, four grams of cocaine base, a quantity of US currency and digital scales.

The cocaine alone is estimated by investigators to top out at more than $10,000 in street value and underneath the driver’s seat in the Honda was a loaded Glock pistol, according to police.

Thompson bond was set at $71,000 and he must obtain ankle monitoring if he makes bond.