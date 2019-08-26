City to commemorate Women’s Equality Day, “She Did Day”

Columbia,SC ( WOLO)— Monday City of Columbia plans Proclaim August 26th as #SheDid Day along with Historic Columbia, and the Women’s Rights Empowerment Network (WREN).

Historic Columbia and WREN launched the Columbia City of Women initiative in March 2019 with the unveiling of a map that honors the legacy of 12 trailblazing women.

Columbia City of Women steering committee members are hoping increase visibility of the local

accomplishments of women through the creation of the city-wide day of observance known as #SheDidDay

The celebration is commemorated nationally every year on August 26, in recognition women’s 1920

certification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote.

The certification of the amendment was an important milestone in the women’s rights movement

but did not guarantee access to the ballot for many women of color. In Columbia, What was referred to as the suffrage

movement was initiated by City of Women honorees—the Rollin Sisters—women of color who

argued for suffrage 150 years ago.

Committee member, Rachel Barnett says,

“The message that City of Women sends to young girls and boys is the most compelling to me. Girls

and boys will now see a balanced landscape in Columbia that will give them inspiration to

contribute to their community,”

A brief media conference will be held followed by a champagne toast and networking hour at Hall’s

Chop House which is located at 1221 Main Street, ( the corner of Gervais and Main street st 2pm.

See GMC morning anchor Claire Richardson’s full interview HERE