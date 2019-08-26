Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence address “uncertainty” in gameplanning for season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Clemson Tigers know a lot heading into the 2019 season. They know they’re the defending national champions, they’ve been voted as the favorite to win the championship again this year, and they return one of the most explosive offenses in the nation.

One thing they don’t know much about is their opponent, Georgia Tech.

The uncertainty about Clemson’s week one opponent doesn’t come from lack of experience, but rather the introduction of a completely new coaching staff — and therefore a new scheme and strategy for 2019.

This offseason, Georgia Tech fired longtime head coach Paul Johnson and replaced him with Temple head coach Geoff Collins. This means that for the first time in nearly 11 years, the Tigers will be facing a Yellow Jackets team that does not primarily run a triple-option offense.

While Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence are more than confident in what they have on sidelines, they still addressed the challenges and uncertainty in planning for a team’s new scheme that has little to no tape to study.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets will meet on Thursday at Clemson to kick-off the 2019 season, start time is set for 8:00 p.m..