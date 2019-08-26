Church security conference aims to keep houses of worship safe

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— An area church is determined to keep houses of worship safe. This, just 24 hours after police say a gunman tried to rob members of a church, Shooting one person during a 6AM Sunday morning worship service .

According to authorities, the incident happened at the Centro Cristiano De Columbia Church (2401 Decker Boulevard) At last check the victim shot remains hospitalized. Police say the gunman responsible has not yet been identified and is still on the loose.

The Church Security Conference is scheduled to be held Wednesday August 28, 2019 from 9:00AM-12:15PM at Seawell’s Conference Center which is located at 1125 Rosewood Drive in Columbia.

Columbia based insurance carrier, Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company says they have heard the requests for advice and information on the best way of keeping churches and its members safe from those who aim to harm people coming to worship.

The company decided to host the conference in response to requests for help from policyholders.

Organizers say the impromptu free event, which has already garnered 300 participants is almost at full capacity.

Lunch will be provided for the three-hour conference. For additional information about the event you can click on the companies Church Security Resource page www.smcins.com that will offer a wealth of knowledge for all area churches including a church security video and manual.

