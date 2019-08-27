Lexington, SC (WOLO) — if you are like most parents, you’d probably rather your children binge on a good ole hardback book ,instead of surgary snacks.

Well, Peliion Elemtary is testing it out with the help of a new vending machine. Students at the primary school can opt the to fill their heads with literary information, instead of their bellies.

During an Open House at Pelion the school today , ( Tuesday, August 27th, 2019) the adminstration will unveil the new machines ( at 1202 Pine St, Pelion, SC 29123)

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with the unveiling scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the lobby near the cafeteria. Students earn tokens as a prize to use in the machine by doing things like, displaying positive character traits and life skills. After they have gatheres enough tokens they can choose books to take home for free.

The books were already purchased by PES with funds raised by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. This initiative one of the first of its kind in the Midlands. The machine can hold approximately 300 books.