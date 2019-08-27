Richland library helps clear a path to top career industries

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Richland Library is helping Midlands residents get the information they need to excel in some of the countries top industries. If you are in the market for a job or a change of your career path, this my be something you’d like to check out.

The library paired up with the Tourism and Management Program at Columbia College to give visitors tools for success in the Hospitality and Tourism industry. Directors say finding a job in event planning or marketing field can create an exciting career path and a fresh opportunity.

The Richland library is hosting another career focus opportunity on computer coding on Wednesday.

for more information about the coding event, click here