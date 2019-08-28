Air conditioning manufacturer brings hundreds of new jobs to Palmetto State

Trane expects to triple its workforce by expanding its Columbia plant to 1 million square feet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —One business is bringing more jobs to South Carolina.

Air conditioning manufacturer Trane expects to triple its workforce, which would bring 700 new jobs to the state, after adding more space to its Columbia plant.

“We added 700,000 square feet to this factory, it’s now 1,000,000 square feet under roof. We’ve tripled the workforce that we have, which is one of the primary reasons that we came to Columbia was the talent pool that exists here,” said Donny Simmons, the President of Trane Commercial HVAC North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Through this expansion, South Carolina workers have more chances to apply their skills in producing air conditioners in a high-tech environment.

Bringing more of these jobs to the Palmetto State is something Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) says is a good sign for the state’s economy.

“South Carolina is really booming. We can produce the people who want to work. This is high-tech, high-paid work, and it’s great work, and it’s a thrill to see so many happy South Carolinians in there working,” Gov. McMaster said.

With a handful of skilled positions left to fill, Simmons is looking throughout the state to bring quality workers to Richland County.

Governor McMaster says that more manufacturers should take a page out of Trane’s playbook and capitalize on having a South Carolina-centric workforce.

“They’re here because of the people. When you go through that plant, and look at those people, you could see it it in vivid demonstration why they want to come to South Carolina,” said Gov. McMaster.

In a statement, Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston praised Trane’s expansion, saying that Trane’s expansion “is a continuation of the tremendous success the county has enjoyed since forming our economic development office in 2012. County Council has seen repeatedly that when we invest in ourselves, great things happen.”

In addition to its efforts in bringing more jobs to South Carolina, Trane also made a donation to Edventure to promote STEM education for local students.