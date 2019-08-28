Columbia Police announce traffic safety checkpoints

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is asking you to make sure that you are adhering to all of the rules of the road as you head out, especially this week. If you are not paying attention while you’re driving, don’t worry, Columbia police will be.

According to Columbia PD twitter page the department has a round of traffic safety checkpoints scheduled to take place over the next few days.

The first checkpoint was held this morning in North Columbia and end around 10:30am. Saturday August 31st, CPD plan hold the second traffic checkpoint where authorities will have an increased presence in South Columbia from 11PM until 1AM.

Keep in mind, all cars that enter the traffic safety checkpoint will be stopped. Authorities say they are especially keep an eye out for impaired drivers, speeding, and reckless driving.

According to the SC Department of Public Safety, the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day (September 2nd, 2019) is typically one of the deadliest times on South Carolina roadways, and is referred to by law enforcement as “The 100 Deadly Days of Summer.” During that time law enforcement agencies through out the state increase their presence and patrols to make sure they can keep you as safe as possible as you travel.