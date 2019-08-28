Community prayer service to be held following church shooting

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The Pastor of Centro Cristiano de Columbia and its church family are asking members of the community to join them in prayer.

Pastor Henry Alfaro wants residents in the city, and area church pastors to stand United in Prayer after his church members were robbed, and one shot during their morning worship service Sunday.

Pastor Alfaro says “this is a time to come together for restoration and prayer” for the entire community.

This service is being organized in response to the robbery and shooting that occurred Sunday, August 25th, during the church’s 6:00AM service. Police tell ABC Columbia News the suspected gunman remains on the loose. Sketch of the suspected gunman here

This service is being held in the main sanctuary of Rosewood Church, which is a Christian church and ministry partner of where the armed robbery and shooting took place.

Members of the public are welcome to join the service located at 2901 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, S.C., Friday, August 30th beginning at 7:30 PM.