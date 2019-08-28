Conference held to address church security, local authorities weigh in

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — With recent attacks, locally and nationally, church security is an issue that continues to be a concern.

On Wednesday, a conference was held to talk about church security and insurance. The overall message from both the conference and local authorities is that in this day and age, extra security measures have to be taken to ensure worshipers remain safe.

“Don’t be afraid to go to church,” said Capt. Earle Marsh with Columbia Police Department’s Special Operations Division. “Just keep in mind your surroundings and situational awareness.”

With the attach this past weekend in Columbia, congregations are taking extra steps to make sure services are safe.

“You’ve got to start that conversation, so sometimes we might act as that buffer or that mediator and give our professional point of view,” said Capt. Rafael Gonzalez with Richland County Sheriff’s Department Community Services Division.

At the conference, about 300 people learned about church security training and best practices.

“We try to provide ways for them to offer a safe, secure and welcoming place to worship,” said Matthew Quinton, Marketing Manager with Southern Mutual Church Insurance Company.

Local deputies and officers said they work with churches to make sure they are secure.

“All the regional units, all the patrol units know that on Sundays, around the churches, cause they know that folks go out to church,” said Gonzalez.

“One of the things that we really push, for the Columbia Police Department, is not to trade convenience for safety. Not to have doors that are unlocked that aren’t manned or are at least being watched during the service,” said Marsh.

Some first responders may donate their time, or may be hired separately to provide security.

“A lot of churches don’t realize that there’s many first responders that go to church too. It’s not too difficult to get some volunteers up, and maybe get a small, little security force,” said Gonzalez.

“We do have some churches that actually do hire officers off-duty to work at those facilities,” said Marsh.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department does offer a free security survey, where they will come out and walk the premise with the organization to analyze its security measures. You can find more information on that here.