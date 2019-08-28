Deputies release composite sketch of suspect involved in Orangeburg home invasion

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released the composite drawing of one of two suspects involved in home invasion.

Investigators say they went to a Charleston Highway residence after a 911 call reported a home invasion occurred.

Around 9:30 p.m, residents at that home say two armed men forced their way into the home while brandishing what they believed were two rifles similar to AK-47s, according to the report.

One gunman put a gun to a resident’s head to force him back before demanding to know where valuables in the home were located. The duo made off with just under $2,000 worth of electronics, including several cell phones and computer software, police say.

The two subjects may have been in their 20s. One was wearing a red shirt while the other wore all black.

If anyone has any information on the subject in the composite drawing, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.