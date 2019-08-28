Electronic Waste recycling Company bringing new jobs to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — An electronic waste recycling company will be bringing 45 new jobs to South Carolina.

The Governor’s office announced that Southern Environmental Solutions of the Carolinas will set up operations in Chesterfield County.

The $1.5 million investment will create 45 new jobs over the next five years, according to officials.

Southern Environmental Solutions of the Carolinas de-manufactures electronic waste to be reused, refurbished or recycled, and is committed to the recovery and reprocessing of a range of business and consumer products. Southern Environmental Solutions of the Carolinas’ services include recycling, pick-up and drop-off, secure data destruction, refurbishments and more, according to a release.

Individuals interested in joining the Southern Environmental Solutions of the Carolinas team may submit an application in person or by mail to Southern Environmental Solutions, P.O. Box 748, Chesterfield, S.C. 29709.