Funeral services announced for Heathwood Hall student Jacob Clarkson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Funeral services are set for a student who authorities say died in an ATV accident on Sunday.

According to staff with Shives Funeral Home, visitation for Jacob Clarkson, 16, will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Trenholm Road Chapel.

Officials say his funeral will be on Thursday at the North Trenholm Baptist Church at 11 p.m.

Clarkson was a student at the Heathwood Hall school and played soccer.

School officials said in part quote, Clarkson was “an amazing young man, thoughtful, caring with an infectious personality.”

