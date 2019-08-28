It’s ‘Game On’ at Newberry College

Newberry, SC (WOLO)— Newberry College is ready to play when it comes to competitive gaming.

The College just announced plans to dedicate a facility for its competitive gaming program, also known as esports. The program will officially launch the intercollegiate sport for the 2019-2020 season.

School officials say the College has completed a series of renovations to its historic Wright Hall, the same location they tell ABC Columbia News newly appointed head coach, Terrence Knock will lead his team and host competitions.

The College admits this is not your typical sport, but acknowledge its base of followers within competitive gaming is growing, and according them, “has become the fastest-growing spectator sport in the world.”

Here’s how it will work. The Newberry program will compete in team-based video games “Overwatch” and “League of Legends,” and will even be supported by the National Association of Collegiate Esports.

To kick off the beginning of the new venture the College plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception for the Esports Arena Wednesday, September. 4th at 11AM. It will take place at Wright Hall, Newberry College, (2012 Luther St., Newberry, S.C. 29108)

