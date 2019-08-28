Police searching for gunman after armed robbery of Fatz Cafe in Orangeburg

IMG_1346 Source; OCSO

Van-closeup1 Source; OCSO



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman involved in the armed robbery of an Orangeburg restaurant.

Investigators were called to Fatz Cafe on Monday, August 26 around 9 p.m. after a 991 caller reported the robbery.

An employee said he was inside the St. Matthews Road restaurant preparing the kitchen for the day when the rear door bell rang. Believing a newly-hired employee was showing up for work, the employee opened the door only to find a handgun being pointed at him, according to police.

The employee said he was ordered to open a cash register near the front of the business where a quantity of cash was taken. The gunman then fled the area in an unknown direction.

However, security video at a nearby business captured footage of the subject getting into what appears to be a white van.

The suspect is believed to be a light-skinned male standing between 5 foot seven inches and six feet tall while weighing around 175 pounds.

He is said to have been wearing all black and carrying a camouflage book bag. The beard and glasses seen on the suspect are believed to have been fake.

If anyone has any information on the subject or vehicle seen in the security camera photos, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.