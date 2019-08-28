Publix donates $150,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank in support of hunger relief efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A major grocery store chain made a sizable donation to a local food bank.

Publix donated $150,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donation was part of an overall gift to food banks, schools and other non-profit organizations around the Southeast of $5 million.

The donation is to support the pantries and meal programs in efforts to help with hunger relief in the communities.

Publix also gifted the Lowcounty Food Bank in Charleston with $150,000.