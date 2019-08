The US could soon lose its measles elimination status

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it could happen in October because of the ongoing outbreak in New York.

The CDC says more than 1,200 of the disease have been reported in 2019.

When the World Health Organization declared the United States had eliminated measles in 2000, it was hailed as one of the biggest public health achievements in the nation’s history.