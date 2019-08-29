Dorn VA unveils simulator center to help train UofSC medical students

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —University of South Carolina medical school students and veterans affairs employees just got a massive upgrade.

Thursday afternoon the Dorn VA Medical Center unveiled it’s new simulation center.

The simulation center is designed to put training physician’s through trauma, emergency, and advanced cardiac situations without the added risks.

The new center will train Dorn VA employees, medical students and nurses. The simulation center is equipped with six mannequins and more than 50 task trainers.