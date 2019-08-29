Lexington investigates a middle school student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up the school ‘

LEXINGTON, S.C. – The Lexington school district tells ABC Columbia News today an Irmo Middle School student is under investigation after school officials say a teacher reported hearing a student make threats during a fire drill.

According to Detectives working the case,they are interviewing the child, whose name is not be released because he’s under the age of 17, which is a minor in the state of South Carolina.

According to Lexington county Dheriff Jay Koon, the report was made after the teach alleges a the male student made a statement to another student about ‘shooting up the school,’

Koon says,

“The School Resource Officer responded immediately and it was determined the student did not have access to any weapons.”

The investigation continues. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.