Clemson throttles Georgia Tech in season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Clemson Tigers came into Thursday night’s season opener against Georgia Tech with some uncertainty about the Yellow Jackets game plan with a new coaching staff. That uncertainty was quickly erased, as Clemson cruised to a 52-14 win at home to start 1-0 on the young season.

Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence, and Travis Etienne spoke after the game on how the excitement of this game fueled the team, but they know they can’t get too excited about any win.

Clemson returns to action Sept. 7 when the Tigers host Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m..