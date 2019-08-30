Lexington man charged for carrying a gun on a Midlands school campus, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and his acquaintance were seen driving on a Midlands school campus after being observed in possession of a shotgun.

James Folk, 18, is charged with carrying weapons on school property.

Detectives determined during their investigation that an eyewitness saw Folk with a weapon at a business near White Knoll High School before witnessing him immediately drive on to school property.

“Investigators were able to use Snapchat video and school security camera footage to identify these suspects,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Shortly after noon August 27, Folk was seen picking up a student from White Knoll High; the student was not permitted to leave campus.”

“Earlier in the day, Folk’s acquaintance also posted a photo and video of him and his friends holding firearms in his vehicle,” Koon said.

Deputies later tracked down Folk with the help of witnesses, according to Koon.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is awaiting bond court.

The case is still under investigation at this time. An additional suspect has been charged, whose name will not be stated because he is 17 or younger. The minor has been released to the custody of his parents.