Preparing for Hurricane Dorian to make landfall

(CNN) — As hurricane Dorian draws near, Florida’s governor has declared all counties in a state of emergency.

The state-wide declaration is a result of the uncertainty of the storm’s track.

Governor Ron Desantis says he wants to give everyone ample time to get the resources they needs before the hurricane makes landfall.

While it’s still too early to determine which path Hurricane Dorian may take, one thing is clear. weather experts say it is important to have a plan in place before you need one.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott spoke with officials at the SSCEMD to find out

what you need to knoew to keep you and your family safe